People 60 and older excused from in-person court appearances in Memphis

People 60 and older have been excused from making in-person court appearances in Memphis city court due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WREG reported that the City of Memphis announced, starting Thursday, anyone who is aged 60 or older or suffers from a medical condition that might compromise their immune system can be excused.

That is only in effect for city courts, Divisions 1, 2 and 3.

Those who meet the criteria are asked to call the Memphis City Court Clerk’s Office at 901-636-3400.

As of March 11, Tennessee had 9 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

