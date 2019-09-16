People using South Knoxville church as dumping site

Fort Hill Baptist Church has been receiving some unwanted items in their back yard. The church has a dumpster located behind the building that people are using as a community waste site after hours.

The church has found everything from mattresses to baby cribs placed next to the facility dumpster and a couple days ago, 13 tires were stacked and left there. These large items are not picked up by garbage services, so it is left up to the church to dispose of them.

Brandi Sutherland is the senior pastor's wife, and she said people bringing their trash to the church after hours to dispose of it has been an issue since they made Fort Hill Baptist their church hoe five years ago. Everytime the Sutherlands walk outside their church home to find someone else's garbage left behind,it's disappointing.

"We try to be a church that is open to the community and its really hard when you feel like you've been taken advantage of by people going beyond not just what is common decency but what is also against the law." said Sutherland.

The church is a business, so they don't have the ability to dispose of larger waste items for free like a regular resident of Knox County can. Disposal services can be costly for churches and businesses.

"If you're not bringing your waste here or getting rid of it through a curb side collection if you have one, then you're probably someone that's looking to do something that you're not supposed to with your waste and to me it's just no excuse." said Knox County Solid Waste Director Drew Thurman. "These facilities are here and they are for proper waste and disposal. There's no excuse not to use them".

Thurman said there is not many items that the convenience facilities cannot dispose of. You can check out a full list of these items and hours of operation here.

