Person killed in head-on collision in Cookeville

Cookeville police said one person was killed and others injured in a head-on collision Friday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to South Willow Avenue at 2:02 p.m. to reports of a crash. Investigators said 26-year-old Casey Douglas was traveling southbound on the road and collided with a dump truck.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries; however, police said Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said an unidentified male passenger in Douglas' vehicle was airlifted to Vanderbilt Center, and his condition was unknown as of Friday night.

The police department said the crash is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call police at 931-526-2125.

