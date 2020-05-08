Person of Interest in Evelyn Boswell investigation 'not new' says Sheriff's Office

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said a "person of interest" being investigated in connection to the death of Evelyn Boswell is not new.

"There have been persons of interest during the entire investigation," said Captain Andy Seabolt. "The local news outlet that reported that there is a 'person of interest' did so upon just simply asking if there is a person of interest while conducting an interview with one of our investigators (Wednesday). We have no new information to share in the investigation. The investigation remains active with investigators working on it."

Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell is set to be arraigned Friday morning at 9 a.m. She has remained behind bars since she was charged with false reporting in February.

