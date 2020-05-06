'Person of interest' identified in Evelyn Boswell case

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said they identified a person of interest in the death of Evelyn Boswell, according to a report from WJHL.

On Wednesday, Captain Joey Strickler of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said that “a person of interest” is being investigated in relation to the death of Evelyn Boswell.

No name or identity released about the person.

According to Strickler, no one called the sheriff’s office to lead in the area when they found Evelyn’s remains in the shed.

Investigators said they have not yet received the full autopsy results for Evelyn Boswell.

Investigators said they have not interviewed Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, since the remains of Evelyn were found.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down the investigation, according to Strickler. He said the sheriff’s office is actually glad the investigation is going slowly because they want to be sure they do not make a mistake.

“We will never ever forget Evelyn Boswell,” Strickler said.

Strickler said investigators do not believe Evelyn was ever in Virginia or North Carolina.

Captain Strickler said there is a lot of evidence to examine when the time comes.

At least 2-3 detectives from the sheriff’s office are continuing to work the case, with 1-2 detectives from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also aiding them, according to Strickler.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL All rights reserved.