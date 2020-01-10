Woman selling 'vintage' bag after Ohio store phases out plastic bags

On Jan. 1, 2020 Giant Eagle in Ohio stopped offering customers shopping bags for groceries. But, don’t worry! For $100, a used blue Giant Eagle grocery bag can be yours.

Intrepid entrepreneur Christina DiGiovanni in Parma is selling her “vintage” shopping bag on Facebook’s Marketplace.

She listed the condition of the item as “fair," as it has clearly been used at least once.

The item is a commodity now that it can only be found shoved into another bag, with a slew of other bags in pantries all over Northeast Ohio.

Eliminating plastics from Giant Eagle coincided with the phasing-out of plastic bags in Cuyahoga County in 2020.

While Cuyahoga County customers will not be able to use Giant Eagle’s plastic bags, the paper option are still available.

Paper bags can be purchased for 10 cents for each one used. Shoppers with government assistance will be exempt from the fee.

“We will not only be removing single-use plastic bags from our front end, but most importantly rewarding customers for using reusable bags,” a Giant Eagle spokesman previously said. “We will be offering a Fuelperks+’ perk for every bag that is brought in and used.”

19 News reached out to DiGiovanni but did not receive a comment before publication time.

