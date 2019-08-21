Pet owner says groomer gave dog dye job without permission

A Florida pet owner says she is not happy after she picked up her dog from the groomer with an unwanted dye job and an infection.

Graziella Puleo said she took her Goldendoodle named Lola to Amores Pet Salon for a routine haircut, nail trim and teeth cleaning.

When she picked her up hours later, Lola’s tail and eyebrows were dyed neon green and her ears were dyed hot pink.

The owner of the pet salon told CBS 12 she wanted to give Puleo a nice surprise, but Puleo said she was not happy, especially after learning the dye job wasn't the end of the issue.

Puelo said Lola's eyebrows, eyelashes and whiskers were buzzed off, and she appeared to have a burn around her belly and groin which had to be treated at a vet.

Puleo also said that Lola's nails were not clipped but torn and her teeth were left untouched.

Graziella Puleo said she took her dog Lola to Amores Pet Salon in #LakeWorth for routine haircut, nail trim and teeth cleaning. Left looking like this. Spa owner said she thought it would be nice surprise, wanted to make Puleo happy. Puleo was NOT happy. pic.twitter.com/DHwrhoFr59 — Kara Duffy (@KaraDuffyCBS12) August 20, 2019

The owner of the salon offered Puleo a $150 refund and a complimentary future visit.

Lola needed medicated cream from the vet to help with the infection she contracted, but Puelo says she's doing much better.

As for the hair dye, all they can do is wait for it to grow out.

Puleo said she is hoping her experience will help prevent other people and their pets from having to go through this pain.