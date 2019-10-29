Thousands sign petition to shut down Tennessee haunted house

A petition to shut down an extreme haunted house in Tennesse has gained thousands of signatures.

McKamey Manor located in Summertown, Tennessee, offers a 10-hour extreme experience called "Desolation." Each guest is mentally and physically challenged until they reach their personal breaking point, according to the website.

A Change.org petition is now trying to shut down the business. The petition currently has more than 38,000 signatures, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

"It's a torture chamber under disguise," the petition says.

WTVF reported visitors are encouraged to make a donation before entering what Wikipedia calls a "torture house attraction." The cost to get in is only a bag of dog food, according to a local radio station. No one had been able to make it through the entire experience. The reward for completing the entire tour is reportedly $20,000.

Footage from those who have braved the haunted house shows people in tight spaces, being locked in dark areas, provoked with insects and covered in unknown substances.

In 2017, dispatchers said they received a call of a reported kidnapping. Police responded to the scene but said it was just the Manor in action.

District Attorney General Brent Cooper said the business is being operated legally and no action can be taken against the haunted house, according to WTVF.

