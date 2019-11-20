Petro's Chili & Chips opens in Market Square Thursday

Petro's Chili & Chips will open to the public in Market Square Thursday, Nov. 21.

The store will have its grand opening Thursday, following a ribbon-cutting with the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce. During the grand opening customers will have the chance to win one of 50 free Petro's for an entire year, t-shirts and Petro's "swag" giveaways.

The newest Petro's location is in the heart of Market Square in the building that was previously home to "I Love Juice Bar."

"We've had our eye on Market Square for years and were very excited when this space became available. Being 500 yards away from where it all began for us is special, and we're thrilled to be part of the vibrant downtown community," said Petro's President Dale Widmer. "We look forward to adding our special flair to Market Square."

The new store features an open design concept, a community table, standing counter spaces and a custom mural by local artist and University of Tennessee alum Paris Woodhull.

The new store features an open design concept, a community table, standing counter spaces and a custom mural by local artist and University of Tennessee alum Paris Woodhull.

“The downtown area is teeming with creativity and talent, and we are excited to showcase local artists in our space while tapping into all of the creativity found throughout our city,” says Petro’s Creative and Marketing Director Kimberly Widmer. “Highlighting Knoxville-based talent in our new space is one of the elements we are looking forward to most at Petro’s Market Square.”

Petro's Chili & Chips in Market Square will open immediately following the 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting.

