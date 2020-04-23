UT expert says pets are getting coronavirus from people, not the other way around

Some big cats at the Brooklyn Zoo and pets cats in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus.Can your pet get coronavirus – or can your pet give you the disease?

Abby Kousouris took your question to the experts at UT veterinary hospital.

Dr. Marcy Souza says your pet could get the disease, but they'd get it from a human. They aren't the one's spreading the disease.

Souza studies how diseases spread to animals. She says pets don't pose a problem spreading this to humans. With the coronavirus, she says there are some signs you can look for in your pet.

Souza has seen reports from abroad of cats with upper respiratory problems but says their symptoms are minor.

"The dogs came back positive none on them got sick at all. They're completely asymptomatic. They had no coughing, no diarrhea, no nothing that might be associated with infections now there have been cats maybe 5 or 6 now. They've has some minor upper respiratory infections but they have all recovered," said Souza.

The CDC says it's still a fluid situation and they're learning more about the coronavirus everyday. They warn it's best to treat your dogs like a family member. Don't let them interact with other people or humans outside of the house and if someone in your house does get sick, don't let them around any pets.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

