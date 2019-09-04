Pets taking shelter in Knoxville from Hurricane Dorian need a home

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is helping shelter pets from Hurricane Dorian.

Mckamey Animal Center in Chattanooga reached out to see if The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley could help them with the influx of animals they had transferred in from Hurricane Dorian.

The refugees arrived Wednesday morning. Video shows them looking happy and excited to be in Knoxville.

The Humane Society said in a post that if anyone interested in meeting one of the new transfers can do so on Thursday, September 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.