Peyton Manning launches premium bourbon brand at $200 a bottle

Peyton Manning and brother Eli Manning have moved into a new line of work with the launch of Sweetens Cove bourbon, a top-shelf brand set to hit virtual shelves soon in the Volunteer State.

The brothers joined with former tennis star Andy Roddick and broadcaster Jim Nantz to launch the 13-year cask-aged Tennessee bourbon brand.

The first 500 bottles will be available on May 26 at 9 a.m.

The $200 bottles will only be available to Tennessee residents at first. Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon said it will gradually appear on shelves in other cities in the coming months.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to help COVID-19 and tornado relief efforts.

Peyton Manning said the drink was inspired by the Sweetens Cove Golf Course he owns in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. He said it is a tradition for first-timers to take a celebratory shot of whiskey on the first tee.

“The friends have been inspired by this special place, the unique traditions and the love of Tennessee that comes to life with every visit. So, they set out to create a bourbon that is much like the spirit of Sweetens – artisan, premium and to be discovered,” the Sweetens Cove Spirits website says.

