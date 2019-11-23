Peyton Manning launches long pass to Nuggets' mascot during NBA timeout

Peyton Manning was in the stands as the Denver Nuggets took on the Boston Celtics Friday night.

During a timeout in the fourth quarter, Nuggets' mascot, Rocky, threw a pass to Manning.

In a tweet, ESPN said "Peyton's still got it," after Manning caught the pass and launched it across the court back at the mascot.

The long throw was good, but Rocky was unable to catch the pass from a disappointed Manning.

