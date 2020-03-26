Peyton Manning surprises UT students in online class

Students at the University of Tennessee got a surprise in one of their online classes from none other than Peyton Manning.

A professor at the University pretended Manning was a student named Mr. Thompson.

"Mr. Thompson I think you were late for class," said the professor.

"I'm Sorry Dr. Haas it's been a while, it's been at least since 1996 since I've been in a class," joked Manning.

Students in the class had a surprised look on their faces when they noticed the surprise student was Peyton Manning.

Watch above for the video.

