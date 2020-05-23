Peyton Manning pushed for 'The Match' to move to Sweetens Cove

Tennessee great Peyton Manning will team up with Tiger Woods to take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a 'Champions for Charity' golf match on Sunday afternoon.

The round will be played at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, which is Woods' home course. If Manning had it his way though, he said the four pro athletes would be playing just down I-75.

"I tried to get it moved to Sweetens Cove. I liked the public course, but it’s Tiger’s home course and I wasn’t going to argue with him. Wherever he was going to want to play it, that’s where it was going to be," the two-time Super Bowl champion said in a recent interview with Esquire.

Sweetens Cove is a public, 9-hole course in South Pittsburg - the only one of its kind listed on Golfweek's Top 100 Course Rankings. The course - or rather the brand - made headlines recently with Manning's release of a top-shelf bourbon, set to hit virtual shelves soon in the Volunteer State.

"Any time I enter the state of Tennessee, I feel good. Right away I felt good. I loved everything about it. I love that it’s nine holes, anybody can play it. You can go for a second loop, because there’s two pins on [each hole]," Manning said about Sweetens Cove.

The Match, 'Champions for Charity' tees off on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. on TNT.

