Peyton Manning, wife sends meals to Nashville medical center

Vol legend and NFL great Peyton Manning sent meals to healthcare workers at a medical center in Nashville.

The former quarterback sent food from the Loveless Cafe to the TriStar Summit Medical Center, WTVF reported.

"I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you to all the team at TriStar Summit," Manning said in a video to staff. "As healthcare workers on the front lines, you are all demonstrating great courage and commitment and making great personal sacrifices to care for the sick during this national crisis."

The hospital posted on Facebook, thanking the Manning family, "Thank you Peyton and Ashley Manning for providing a delicious dinner to our staff this evening catered by The Loveless Cafe."

