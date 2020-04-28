Phillip Fulmer to virtually read a bedtime story to KCS kids Tuesday night

Knox County Schools announced that University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer will read a bedtime story for KCS students Tuesday night.

Fulmer and one of his 'good friends' will read to students in KCS at 7 p.m. Tuesday April 28 using a live stream service, according to a Twitter post by the school system.

"We think our elementary students will be VERY excited to watch, so check back at 7 p.m. for the link." the tweet reads.

