Phillip Fulmer, Doug Dickey talk about Vols in Florida

You never know who you may meet in Florida!

Phillip Fulmer, Rick Russo and Doug Dickey / Source: WVLT

While down in Jacksonville to cover TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo ran into two former UT coaches, Phillip Fulmer and Doug Dickey.

"They [the Vols] earned their way here," Fulmer said. "They worked really hard. It's been fun to watch them practice a little bit today, you know, they're excited about the game."

Dickey, who lives in Florida, said he was happy to have the team in the Sunshine State.

"I'm happy to have them here," he said. "It's wonderful. We've got about 19 people in my family coming to the game. It's very expensive for me," he joked.

"It's a great time, and Tennessee's done well," he added.

The Gator Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

