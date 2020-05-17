Phillip Fulmer honors healthcare heroes battling COVID-19

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer honored nine Knoxville healthcare heroes with a surprise Neyland Stadium Experience, over the past week.

During the stadium visit, Fulmer adjusted General Robert Neyland's game maxims to honor the healthcare workers currently working through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The seventh maxim is always changed to reflect the upcoming opponent.

"Carry the fight to our opponent and keep it there for 60 minutes," the seventh maxim reads. Typically 'our opponent' is replaced with the upcoming opponent's name.

Fulmer adjusted the maxim to read, "Carry the fight to COVID-19 and keep it there, keep it there until we win the battle."

Watch the full video below:

𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩.



Along with @UTKnoxville, we were fortunate this week to honor nine hometown healthcare heroes with a surprise Neyland Stadium Experience.



Thank you to all the healthcare professionals working every day to keep our community safe! #GBO pic.twitter.com/SeiRj4tAvV — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) May 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

