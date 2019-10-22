Phillip Fulmer 'energized' by Vols football team and fans

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer is fired up about the remainder of the Vols football season.

"I am extremely energized and optimistic about our football team after watching the improvement on the field over the last few weeks," Fulmer said in a letter to fans. "I hope you're as fired up as I am about the five games left on our schedule."

Three of the remaining five games are in Neyland Stadium. Fulmer said that means "three more opportunities for our fans to make a major statement."

The Vols marketing slogan for the season is "It's not Neyland without you." Fulmer said the slogan is impactful and rings true.

"Each and every Tennessee fan that enters the gates of Neyland Stadium plays a critical role in making our gameday atmosphere a true home-field advantage. I get chills thinking back to the first half of our game against Georgia two weeks ago. That is how Neyland is supposed to feel," Fulmer said.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's game against South Carolina.

Read Fulmer's full letter here.

