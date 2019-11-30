Photos: Vols vs. Vanderbilt

Vol fans come in all shapes and breeds for the Vol Walk before the game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Michael Patrick/WVLT
Nov 30, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- The Vols look to extend their winning streak to five games as they take on in-state rival Vanderbilt for the regular-season finale at Neyland Stadium.

For live updates of today's game click here.

