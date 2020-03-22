Physicians ask Gov. Bill Lee to close nonessential businesses to stop coronavirus spread

More than 1,500 Tennessee physicians have come together to ask Governor Bill Lee to order a lockdown on Tennessee to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

A letter delivered to the governor asked for swift action on behalf of the citizens of Tennessee, during what it calls an "escalating and destructive situation."

"It is our estimation that we have little time to 'flatten the curve' on the current situation," the letter said. "China and South Korea have made great progress by imposing restrictive measures. We ask that Tennessee do the same."

The letter requests the lockdown begin midnight, Sunday, March 22 and last for 14 days with only essential personnel being deployed during the emergency.

In the letter, medical professionals said "based on hospital bed availability in Tennessee, we would surge above hospital and ICU bed capacity by 132% and 298%, respectively," without a lockdown in place to slow the spread.

To view the petition click here. The petition currently has more than 5,000signatures. The full letter to Gov. Lee can be read here.

