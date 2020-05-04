Hard Rock Cafe lays off nearly 200 employees in Tennessee

The Hard Rock Cafe has temporarily laid off nearly 200 employees across Tennessee, and nearly 60 of those are in East Tennessee.

The Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge filed a WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, announcing they were temporarily laying off 58 employees.

According to the notice, the layoffs began on April 13, and the business notified the state on April 23.

WJHL reported that Hard Rock laid off 89 employees in Nashville and 48 employees in Memphis.

Read the Pigeon Forge WARN notice here.

