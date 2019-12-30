Pigeon Forge brings Motown back for New Year's Eve

If you are looking for a party with live music on New Year’s Eve, the Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge may be the place for you.

The theater plans to hold it’s “Soul of Motown” show at 8 p.m. That comes with a big feast of food, followed by watching the ball drop on the big screen and a midnight toast.

“And you’re going to see the show first. Soul of Motown, it’s a great big party, gets you ready for NYE. And you’ve got this great meal that we’re going to have getting you all nice and full. Drinks, you can have drinks during the show,” said Jackie Miranda, Grand Majestic Dinner Theater.

Tickets to the show includes the meal, the music and the toast. It all starts at 7 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.