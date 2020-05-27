2020 Pigeon Forge Spring Rod Run canceled due to public safety concerns

The 2020 Spring Rod Run in Pigeon Forge has been canceled due to public safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 38th annual car show was originally scheduled to take place on April 16-18 then was rescheduled to June 11-13 due to the state stay at home order.

"Although safer at home orders have been lifted, due to social distancing measures set in place, the event has been cancelled," Pigeon Forge officials said.

The Fall Rod Run is currently scheduled to happen at the LeConte Center from Sept. 17 to 19.

