Pigeon Forge distilleries creating hand sanitizer

Two Sevier County distilleries have turned to making hand sanitizers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Canva

Junction 35 Spirits created a custom sanitizer made from its Junction 35 Vodka.

Each customer will receive a free bottle of sanitizer with a purchase at the distillery or restaurant.

"As a small, locally owned business we appreciate all your support during this time," the business said in a Facebook post.

Junction 35 Spirits will offer takeout and curbside service all week. Customers can call 865-365-1019 or click the SHOP Now button on the business's Facebook page.

Junction 35 isn't the only local distillery helping out with the hand sanitizer shortage, the Old Forge Distillery has stepped up, too.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.