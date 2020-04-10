Pigeon Forge distillery making hand sanitizer, offering free meals

One of Pigeon Forge’s newest businesses once again offered a free community meal for anyone who needed it Friday.

It’s a free drive-through breakfast at Junction 35. They’re a new distillery and restaurant at the Mountain Mile complex.

For the past three weeks, they’ve offered free meals for breakfast or lunch. All you have to do is drive through, grab and go. So far they’ve handed out hundreds of meals each week.

“We’re doing this to provide a meal to the community we’ve done two breakfast and one lunch. We’re trying to do it every Friday to help the people in need and the people laid off,” said Trey Saylor owner of Junction 35.

They plan to offer breakfast meals again next Friday.

They are also making hand sanitizer hand have given out to organizations in need.

