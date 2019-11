A spokesperson with Dollywood told WVLT an employee saw smoke coming from an air unit that sits on top of the park's Sweet Shoppe around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The employee reportedly put out an HVAC fire with an extinguisher and called the Pigeon Forge's Fire Department out of "abundance of caution."

The spokesperson said everything appears to be okay and the damage was minimal.

This story is still developing

