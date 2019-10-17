Pigeon Forge firefighters go pink to fight cancer

Firefighters in Pigeon Forge have gone pink this month!

They're in a pink out for breast cancer. The department decided to go pink because so many of them have been impacted by cancer and, in particular, breast cancer.

The chief said this could be a new October look for the department, and cancer is something every firefighter has to be aware of. The toxins they're exposed to can be an unhealthy situation for them.

"Cancer affects all of us firefighters. You know it's said between 1 and 3 of us will get cancer. So we're very diligent about that on how we take care of that and de-coning them," said Tony Watson, fire chief.

The chief says they're also in a friendly competition with Pigeon Forge High School. They hope to raise $400 this month to go towards cancer through the month.

