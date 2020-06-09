Pigeon Forge Fourth of July Clint Black concert reset for 2021, fireworks to continue

The City of Pigeon Forge announced the Clint Black concert scheduled for July 4, 2020 has been canceled.

A new date for the concert has been set for July 3, 2021.

The July Fourth Festival and fireworks show is still planned for July 4, 2020.

Officials say “drive-in” participation is recommended to minimize the gathering of larger crowds.

The 20-minute fireworks display will be simulcast by WIVK-FM 107.7 FM radio station in Knoxville.

For more information about Pigeon Forge events and activities in Pigeon Forge, visit the official website

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved..