Pigeon Forge Fourth of July Clint Black concert reset for 2021, fireworks to continue

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) — The City of Pigeon Forge announced the Clint Black concert scheduled for July 4, 2020 has been canceled.
A new date for the concert has been set for July 3, 2021.
The July Fourth Festival and fireworks show is still planned for July 4, 2020.
Officials say “drive-in” participation is recommended to minimize the gathering of larger crowds.
The 20-minute fireworks display will be simulcast by WIVK-FM 107.7 FM radio station in Knoxville.
