Pigeon Forge hotel raises money for charity through Mardi Gras themed event

A Pigeon Forge hotel plans to bring the flavor of New Orleans and help raise money for babies in need at the same time.

The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge plans a Mardi Gras themed event on February 20 & 21 to support 'Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs.' They’re calling the event Pardi-Gras and will feature food, music and entertainment you’d expect to find at Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

“Pardi Gras, it’s a mountain Mardi Gras you know if you’ve never been there you’ve heard of it. Well we decided if you don’t have the time or the money to get down there, we’re going to have a mountain Mardi Gras here in Pigeon Forge,” said Karl Thomas with The Ramsey.

“It’s a three day and two-night event. We’re having couples come in, you can spend two nights in the hotel, we’re going to have two cajun breakfasts, a cajun dinner and banquet Saturday night. Full with a six-piece band that was put together by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra," said Thomas

Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs will benefit from the event. Thomas says the 25-year-old organization helps babies that may not get the support they need. He says the group picks up things that insurance doesn’t cover, the federal and state things don’t cover. So all the money from this will support that.

Hotel packages are available and a silent auction will be a part of the event as well.

