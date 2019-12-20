Pigeon Forge show brings the magic of Christmas to the stage

A local performer in Pigeon Forge is bringing something new to the stage just in time for Christmas. How about taking magic and making the magic of Christmas real.

Terry Evanswood brings the stage to life with his illusions made just for the holidays.

"It's that time of year when we gel together classic Christmas themes, music, costuming, and it's a lot of fun for the whole family which is a key not only in the magic show, but wonderworks as a whole," said Evanswood.

Evanswood loves for the whole family to take part. That's why you may find yourself a part of the act.

"The Christmas show is special to me because we get to have the kids involved too. it's fun for me to watch moms and dads. I take it as a compliment when the mom and dad are watching the kids more than they're watching me," he said.

It all happens right before your very eyes, with some of Evanswood's favorites and of course many things that seem unbelievable.

This comes to the stage from an entertainer who's been in Pigeon Forge for decades.

"We're now 23 years in Pigeon Forge. Which I'm proud to tell you makes me the longest-running performer in the history of Pigeon Forge, TN. 23 years, over 7,000 shows we just broke a record."

The Magic of Christmas, starring renowned magician Terry Evanswood, is now running through December 31, 2019.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.