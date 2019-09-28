Car hits, kills pedestrian in Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge police said a man was killed after he was hit by a car Friday night.

Police arrived at the Parkway at Jake Thomas Road around 11:10 p.m. where officers said they found a man in the road.

Officials said the man had been hit and killed by a vehicle that was traveling north.

According to reports, the man attempted to cross the Parkway while the traffic signal was green. Officials said the car had the right of way when it hit the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

