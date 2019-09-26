Pigeon Forge museum exhibit offers Second Amendment education

A Pigeon Forge crime museum has a new exhibit that will help you understand your Second Amendment rights.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum now has on display several unique guns, and it tells the story behind the Second Amendment.

Once inside you can explore the historical evolution of the second amendment. The national riffle association's museum helped to put all of this together.

A bulk of the information are cases where people used a gun to defend themselves.

"We're helping people understand the right to keep and bear arms. The need for fire arms for personal defense, the long standing tradition and right to use arms for personal defense," said Jim Supica, of the NRA Museum.

The display is will be up for a year.

Some of the most interesting guns are those that appear to be something else- for example a knife that turns into a gun and a cane that can fire a bullet.

