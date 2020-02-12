Pigeon Forge named top retirement destination

Pigeon Forde was named a top retirement destination by the magazine Where to Retire.

Pigeon Forge is profiled in a feature called "8 Cities for Hikers and Walkers," in the March/April 2020 issue.

The magazine said many retirees look for scenic spots where remaining active is easy.

"From hiking groups to solo treks, retirees find welcoming communities and personal fulfillment in these locales," Where to Retire Editor, Annette Fuller said. "As a gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Pigeon Forge provides loads to do outdoors, and it has a range of eateries and entertainment, too."

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 700,000 Americans relocate to new towns in retirement each year. Studies show the retirees that relocate are healthier, better educated and more affluent than those who choose to not relocate and they bring significant economic benefits to their new states and hometowns.

Florida continues to reign as the No. 1 destination for retirement followed by Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The magazine is available now nationwide.

