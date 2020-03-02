Pigeon Forge police respond to apartment complex

Investigators with the Pigeon Forge police responded to an apartment complex in the area near Pine Mountain Road on Monday night.

WVLT News reporter Kyle Grainger was on scene and saw multiple police cruisers on scene.

Pigeon Forge police on scene said they couldn't reveal the details on the incident at the time.

BREAKING NEWS - I’m working to find out why there’s a number of police officers at a Pigeon Forge Apartment building. Neighbors tell me it’s drug related and that several people were taken away in police units. pic.twitter.com/jOm4ZJ80wr — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) March 3, 2020

WVLT News has reached out to officials regarding the situation and no other information has been disclosed.

