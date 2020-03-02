Pigeon Forge police respond to apartment complex

Source: WVLT
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:30 PM, Mar 02, 2020

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Investigators with the Pigeon Forge police responded to an apartment complex in the area near Pine Mountain Road on Monday night.

WVLT News reporter Kyle Grainger was on scene and saw multiple police cruisers on scene.

Pigeon Forge police on scene said they couldn't reveal the details on the incident at the time.

WVLT News has reached out to officials regarding the situation and no other information has been disclosed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

 