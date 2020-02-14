Pigeon Forge restaurant makes list of America's Classic Restaurants

A landmark restaurant made the list of America's Classic Restaurants.

The Old Mill, famous for the pot roast, fresh pies and country cooking was named to the list in Food and Wine Magazine for 2020.

The Old Mill was at the top as the best classic restaurant in Tennessee.

The popular restaurant uses the same recipes and cooking concepts from when it first opened. Still, it’s two people per shift’s job to hand peel and mash 1100 pounds of potatoes. No instant potatoes here.

The mill still grinds its own grits,and the classic recipes like corn chowder have become very popular over the years.

“This is our corn chowder we’ve had since day one. At this time we could probably do up to 200 gallons a day. Every lunch and dinner gets a cup of that and we’re known for that, it’s very good,” said Derek Grosser, of the Old Mill. “It’s a joy for me to work for this company, I’ve enjoyed it for 21 years."

The manager said they won’t change the menu much because they want people to know what to expect.

“Right now we do about 50 pies a day, but in peak season we’ll do about 200 a day,” said Brittany Raseo. “It’s made from scratch daily.”

The Old Mill Restaurant’s heritage dates to 1830, when the Old Mill itself was built. The restaurant opened in 1995 and has been a family-run business throughout its existence. The Old Mill continues to grind corn and other grains, and other related businesses include Pigeon River Pottery, the Pottery House Cafe and Grille and the Old Forge Distillery.

