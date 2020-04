For the last several weeks, Junction 35 Spirits in Pigeon Forge has been offering the community a free curb side breakfast.

This Friday, April 10, the business will be serving free breakfast biscuits from 8:30 am until 10:30 pm. Junction 35 Spirits is located at 2655 Teaster Lane Suite 280 Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

According to the distillery's Facebook Page, this is a way for them to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

