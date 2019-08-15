Pigeon Forge restaurant looking for new employees

A new restaurant in Pigeon Forge is looking for new employees.

Puckett's is expanding into Pigeon Forge. You may have been to the restaurant in Nashville or Chattanooga.

The managers said they've wanted to be in the area for a while and finally found the right spot to open up in.

Right now they're finishing up construction inside the building so that means it's time to get employees to start serving guests.

"Obviously there's a challenge in this area, there's 95 to 100 restaurant in this area, we just want to provide a culture and atmosphere that's different from any other restaurant," said Foster Yates, General Manager for Puckett's Pigeon Forge.

Puckett's Pigeon Forge will have the open house Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. at their parkway location. They are right beside the Christmas Place. You can also apply here.

