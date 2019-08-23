Pigeon Forge welcomes jeep invasion this weekend

Pigeon Forge is over-run with jeeps for the Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion this weekend.

Eight thousand to 10,000 jeeps are expected at the Leconte Center, with over flow parking taking place across the street.

This is the seventh year for the jeep invasion. Remember traffic will be congested around the events center all-day Saturday.

"Everybody wants to customize their jeeps, so this is a great place to come. We have vendors from around the nation over 180 here to display and show off their products," said Kevin Carlson, with Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion.

Hours on Saturday are from 9 am to 5 pm.

Admission is $12 for adults and 10 and under are free.

