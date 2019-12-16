Pigs saved from being fed to lions thanks to Kentucky animal sanctuary

Four pigs were about to be lion's dinner last week until a Louisville animal sanctuary stepped in last minute.

According to WAVE, the pigs were rescued from the home of a backyard breeder and animal collector who has a permit to own lions in a nearby state that allows exotic cats as pets.

The actual location cannot be released because that collector is now under investigation.

At Tribe Animal Sanctuary, Greg and Becki Streif are used to saving animals from becoming dinner for humans but not from lions.

The pigs were under a year old, dehydrated and malnourished, waiting to be food to various big cats.

"They were all squeezed into a 30-inch crate, totally on top of each other, and they were pretty traumatized," Becki Streif said.

Without the room or the funds. the Streifs said they took a leap of faith and their donors really stepped up to the plate.

After only a week in their new home, the piglets, Steve, Cindy, Daisy and Tim are starting to come around.

"We would walk into the pen and they would cower in the corner. Pigs are incredibly intelligent, more intelligent than dogs, so they learned very quickly who is friend or foe," Becki said.

The Streifs said you wouldn't guess they've never known a loving touch when you see them roll over for belly rubs on a fluffy new comforter from a donor.

"We didn't realize until we got it out last night, it's a Kate Spade comforter!" Becki laughed.

"They're fancy!" Greg added.

