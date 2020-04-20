Pilot donates $225K to support East Tennessee nonprofit organizations

Pilot announced it will donate $225,000 to East Tennessee nonprofit organizations in response to immediate community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be used to provide direct support and essential resources to community members, professional drivers and frontline workers in need of financial relief and necessities.

“This is an incredibly tough time, and our hearts go out to all those who are impacted by this pandemic,” said Jim Haslam II, founder and chairman of Pilot Company. “We are committed to partnering with area nonprofits to help meet the immediate needs of those most affected, especially in our hometown of Knoxville and professional drivers across the country. Through these organizations and their services, we hope to provide some relief to the many families and professional drivers grappling with financial hardships, job disruptions or childcare challenges. More than ever, we must take care of each other and work together.”

The donations include gifts to United Way of Greater Knoxville’s COVID-19 Response Fund, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley and St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund.

Pilot Company’s gift to United Way of Greater Knoxville’s COVID-19 Response Fund will provide direct support to local nonprofits delivering essential services to those affected by the crisis.

Support to Second Harvest will help fight hunger in East Tennessee as the organization works around the clock to serve an unprecedented number of people needing assistance during this health crisis.

The donation to Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley will support the organization as it maintains and expands services to care for the children of essential workers during this critical time.

The St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund assists professional drivers and their families when an illness or injury causes them to be out of work, the instances of which could increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

