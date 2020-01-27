Kobe Bryant's pilot given clearance to fly under 'worse-than normal conditions'

The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed outside Los Angeles was flying in weather conditions worse than those allowed for standard visual flight rules, according to officials.

The helicopter was operating under "special visual flight rules," according to an air traffic control conversation with the pilot.

The Burbank Airport control tower allowed the helicopter to proceed northeast, following the Interstate 5 highway, using the SVFR clearance.

Officials said later in the flight, the pilot reportedly asked for "flight following," where controllers are in regular contact with an aircraft.

The controller was recorded telling the pilot the helicopter was too low for flight following, meaning it was to low to be seen on the air traffic control radar.

Witnesses told investigators the helicopter plummeted quickly before crashing on the hillside.

Investigators said they are struggling to find clues as to what went wrong because of the difficult conditions. The crash occurred under foggy and cloudy conditions with extremely low visibility, officials said.

"It's a logistical nightmare in a sense because the crash site itself is not easily accessible," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The effort to recover the victims' bodies has started, but officials said it could take days because of the terrain and condition of the crash site.

