Pink Out raises funds, awareness at Farragut Homecoming

Raising money for breast cancer awareness is very personal for Farragut High School alum Stephanie Slagle Thompson. She wants to honor her sister, Ashley Slagle, who also attended Farragut High and then battled breast cancer. "And she was diagnosed when she was 27 and she was pregnant. And she fought hard for three years when she was 30."

Thompson said last year's Pink Out game at Farragut raised $10,000 for the American Cancer Society and they hope to exceed that this year. "Promoting awareness so they can know what to do. And then eventually, hopefully find a cure."

Volunteers have selling Pink Out t-shirts for the game.

Two teen spirit leaders have even offered to shave their heads during the ballgame in return for donations.

