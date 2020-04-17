Pinnacle at Turkey Creek collect letters of love for senior citizens

The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek has partnered with Home Instead Senior Care to collect letters of love for senior citizens.

According to a release, participants are encouraged to write letters or draw pictures for Knoxville seniors who are lonely due to quarantine based restrictions.

The program begins on Friday, April 17 at 1 p.m. and will be delivering weekly to local facilities until further notice.

Participants are encouraged to mail their letters to 11251 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934 or drop them into the property's mailbox located near Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, 11287 Parkside Drive, Knoxville,TN 37934.

