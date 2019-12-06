Pinterest, The Knot to restrict plantation wedding content

Pinterest and the Knot Worldwide, two of the world's largest online wedding-planning websites announced they will stop promoting plantation wedding venues, WAFB reported.

The Knot Worldwide Chief marketing officer, Dhanusha Sivajee, said the company is working on new guidelines to ensure wedding vendors don't use language that glorifies, celebrates or romanticizes Southern plantation history in an exclusive interview with BuzzFeed News.

The decision came after Color of Change, a civil rights advocacy group, sent letters that urged Pinterest and the Knot to stop promoting plantations entirely. The group claimed some vendors described plantation venues as "breathtaking," which they said invoked painful imagery for African Americans.

“Black people don’t have happy memories of the antebellum period and plantations, where our ancestors were beaten and tortured,” Ogunnaike said. “It’s important the reality of what happened in these spaces is present, versus a romanticization of human rights abuses.”

The Knot Worldwide said plantations will still be able to list themselves as venues. The guidelines are meant to ensure wedding vendors aren't referring to a history that slavery as "elegant" or "charming."

A spokesperson for Pinterest said the company will restrict plantation wedding content on its site. Company representatives also said they are working to de-index Google searches for plantation weddings on Pinterest.

Pinterest users who search for "plantation weddings" will now be warned that the results may violate the site's policies.

“Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things,” a Pinterest spokesperson said. “We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them.”

Color of Change also sent letters to Zola and Martha Stewart Weddings.

