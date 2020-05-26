Radio station helps older adults deal with loneliness during COVID-19

A pirate radio station is helping older adults deal with isolation and loneliness during COVID-19.

Radio Recliner, the pirate radio station that broadcasts without a valid license ran strictly by retirees, said the show launched in April and only planned to go for about a month but demand and response was so overwhelming that it has no plans to end anytime soon.

"The thing that touches me the most is that we ask each DJ to give advice to others how should they stay positive through these times," said Mitch Bennett, Chief Creative Officer of Luckie, the brand behind Radio Recliner.

One DJ from the station recommends trying to look at the good things in your life and appreciate what you have and listen to some gospel music.

People can sign up to be a resident DJ or you can call and record requests and make dedications. To contact Radio Recliner call 855-863-0050 or visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WFLX. All rights reserved.