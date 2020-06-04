Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show reopening June 10

The Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show plans to reopen Wednesday, June 10 after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited to open on June 10 and to get back to entertaining families with this unique show," said Jim Rule, CEO of World Choice Investments, LLC. "Like our other operations, we will be observing the social distancing guidelines provided by the Tennessee Pledge."

For more information on setting sail at the voyage visit the websitehere.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

