Pizza Hut announces free pizza giveaway in honor of 2020 graduates

Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza!

(Canva)

The pizza chain posted on Twitter that it is giving away half a million medium one-topping pizzas.

To claim one, the company says to visit their website here.

You can sign up for a Hut Rewards account and receive a coupon.

The giveaway ends on May 28, but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.

Pizza Hut says it teamed up with "America’s dairy farmers" for the giveaway.

