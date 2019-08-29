Pizza delivery receipt leads Tenn. police to robbery suspect

A robbery occurred in Cordova, Tenn. Wednesday night involving a pizza delivery driver, police said.

The receipt left behind included the name and number that helped police identify the suspect in the incident.

According to WREG the delivery driver was delivering two pizzas and an order of wings. When the driver arrived at the residence, he heard a voice behind him say "Here I am."

The suspect, 26-year-old Marquez Johnson, told him to "Let it go and it won't be any trouble." The delivery driver was trained to always give up the product in a situation like this.

When police arrived at the scene, they were able to see Johnson's name and number on the receipt. He was found at his residence two doors down asleep with the pizza and wing boxes in his home.

Johnson told police he was hungry and that is why he stole the food. He is facing a robbery charge and due to court Friday.

